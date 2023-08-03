LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection to the killing of one of two victims of a double homicide last year at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department arrested Key’Andre Collins in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Javyn Luckey.

Initial reports from the LRPD indicated Collins was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Deandre Jones, but department officials later clarified they had not identified a suspect in Jones’ killing.

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex Tuesday, July 19, 2022, just before 10 p.m. for a shooting. Police said Jones was killed in that shooting.

During the investigation, officers said that another person who had been shot, later identified as Luckey, was dropped off at a local hospital where they later died. Detectives confirmed that the two shootings were connected.

Police said that Collins was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of first-degree murder and terroristic act.