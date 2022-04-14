LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Nichalas Bates is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Brittany Cottrell who was killed April 7 on Terra Vista Circle.

Officers say they found Cottrell suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, where it was ruled a homicide.