LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man they were looking for suspected of being involved in the August 14 deadly shooting on Labette Drive.

According to investigators, they arrested Antonio Dotson in relation to the killing of 30-year-old Robert Hubbard of Little Rock.

If you have any more information on the shooting on Labette Drive you are asked to contact Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.