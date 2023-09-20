LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have made a second arrest in a homicide investigation at a hotel in west Little Rock last week.

Little Rock Police Department officials said 32-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Jonathan Foster.

Authorities said the shooting happened last Wednesday evening at MainStay Suites located at 10800 Kanis Road.

LRPD officials said Foster was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Kaitlyn Johnson last Friday in connection with the shooting.

Johnson is facing charges of capital murder and trafficking a controlled substance and is being held on a $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 11.

Jones is facing a charge of capital murder and is currently being held without bond.

LRPD officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.