LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have arrested a second suspect in a double homicide investigation from Tuesday.

LRPD officials said 22-year-old Tyree Waters was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandon Ray.

According to the LRPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Broderick and Brandon Ray suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded and tried to give aid to both men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said that 54-year-old Tyrone Nutt was also found shot on the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment. During the investigation, detectives developed Nutt as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him.

The police report notes the situation started as an argument before escalating to gunfire.

LRPD officials said Nutt said that Waters was his son.

Waters is facing two counts of capital murder. Nutt has been arraigned on the same charges.