LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in late October of 2022.

LRPD officials said 18-year-old Jakavien Harrell was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Victor Lopez.

On Oct. 25, 2022, LRPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Dennison Street just before noon. When they arrived, the officers said they found a victim, later identified as Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said emergency responders then transported Lopez to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Harrell is facing a charge of capital murder.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.