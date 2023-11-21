LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in October.

LRPD officials said 20-year-old Omarion Dilworth was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Mario Collins on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 12, LRPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5500 block of West 51st Street just before 7:50 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Collins, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dilworth is facing a charge of capital murder.

Authorities are still searching for 24-year-old Arijuana Houston in connection with the shooting. Houston is also facing a charge of capital murder.