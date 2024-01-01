LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened early New Year’s Day.

LRPD officials said 23-year-old Quentin Thomas was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of East 39th Street.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at 3:43 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators stated the Pulaski County Coroner had taken the victim to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Authorities have not released any victim information at this time.

Thomas is facing a charge of aggravated robbery and a charge of manslaughter.