LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the south of the city last week.

LRPD officials said 40-year-old Joseph Walker was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Robert Overton on Baseline Road last Monday.

Authorities said officers responded to 5924 Baseline Road on Nov. 20 in reference to a person having been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Overton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds on the northwest side of the building.

Walker is facing a charge of capital murder.