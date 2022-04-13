LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police in Little Rock arrested a female suspect in a bank robbery late Wednesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the Arkansas Federal Credit Union located at 1001 W Capital Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the officers said witnesses told them a Black woman entered the credit union and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police reportedly found the suspect’s vehicle and used that information to identify 44-year-old Pamela Taylor as a suspect in the case.

Taylor was located and arrested. She is facing one count of robbery and is being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.