LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have arrested the four suspects accused in the Saturday shooting of two 15-year-olds.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said Thursday that 16-year-old Charles Gantt III, 19-year-old Markeise Murphy, 22-year-old Taquan Porter-Baker and 23-year-old Bryant Thompson Jr. were arrested for their involvement in the shooting on Washington Street.

According to the LRPD, officers were responding to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Washington Street Saturday evening when they saw a vehicle in front of the 12th Street Station. Police said that the two teenagers were inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one of the victims, identified as Davin Holmes, died at the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Family members of Davin Holmes, who refer to him as Davin Chance, spoke out following the shooting, pleading for answers in his death.

Officers said that the suspects are facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery.