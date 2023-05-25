LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide case from 2021.

LRPD officials said officers arrested Nakii Holloway and Naim Holloway in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sade Turner of Little Rock in November of 2021.

In November of 2021, Turner was found dead inside a car that had been in a crash at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane. Officials said Turner had gunshot wounds when she was found.

Police identified Nakii Holloway and Naim Holloway as suspects in the homicide investigation on this past Tuesday.

Naim Holloway Nakii Holloway

Both are facing two charges of capital murder each. There is no word of when their initial court date will be.