Little Rock police arrest teen suspect in deadly October shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police officials in Little Rock said Monday evening that they have made an arrest in an October shooting that left a pregnant woman dead.

Officers said 17-year-old Davareus Clark has been arrested in connection with the killing of Dekeesha McPhearson on October 1.

Multiple police units responded to the area near the 5200 block of Stanley Drive that day after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found McPhearson suffering from gunshot injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined McPhearson was pregnant at the time of her killing, and at the time, LRPD officials said they would go after two counts of murder in the case under state law.

In a tweet Monday night, police officials noted that Clark had been served with warrants and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

