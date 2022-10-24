LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said they have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead last week.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Leander Drive shortly before midnight on October 18 and found Broderick Bluford suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bluford was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, LRPD officials said 20-year-old Mason Abraham and 22-year-old Ferrod McCoy were taken into custody and are facing charges of capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in connection to the shooting.

Mason Abraham (L) and Ferrod McCoy (R) were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Broderick Bluford October 18.

Both Abraham and McCoy are being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Officials said the incident was Little Rock’s 67th homicide of the year.