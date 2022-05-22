LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have arrested two on aggravated robbery charges after three convenience stores in the southwest division were robbed.

According to police, officers responded simultaneously to three armed robberies in the area.

In one of the robberies, a suspect reportedly discharged his weapon.

Police announced that they arrested the suspects, Kaleem Barnes and Markell Clemmons.

Barnes is being charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property and aggravated assault, Clemmons is being charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.