LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.

According to the Little Rock Police, Latoris Henry was struck and killed Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:20 p.m. Police said that he was walking across the 5000 block of South University Avenue at the time of the crash.

Officials with the LRPD also noted that the suspect vehicle was traveling southbound and appeared to have made an immediate U-turn through the grass after the crash.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are asked to contact Officer Henson at 501-918-5108 or the communication center 501-371-4829.