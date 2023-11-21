LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Labor Day deadly shooting.

According to investigators, officers responding to a shots fired call on the 1800 block of Wilson Road on Sept. 4 found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers notified homicide detectives, who began an investigation into the death.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Alex Nichols.

LRPD officials said the investigation was ongoing, but detectives are confident that the public could have information to help them.

Those with information should call LRPD homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.