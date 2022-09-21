LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help concerning a deadly weekend shooting at a Murphy gas station.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that detectives are seeking to identify the owner and potential driver of the vehicle picture below.

Police are connecting this car to shooting that left 30-year-old Ernesto Olmos dead. Witnesses at the scene said that two men got into a fight at the gas station. The fight led to one of the men shooting Olmos twice, witnesses said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the owner or whereabouts of the pictured vehicle to contact detectives at 501-404-3009 or 501-371-4660.