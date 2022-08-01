LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened at a home near the intersection of Lombardy Lane and Kavanaugh Boulevard.

LRPD investigators confirmed there is one person dead at the scene but have not released the identity of the victim or any information on a possible suspect.

They also have not clarified if there are any other injuries in this incident.

Department officials are asking for the public to avoid the area as detective continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.