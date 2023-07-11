LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are conducting a double homicide investigation after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m.

LRPD officials confirmed two people are dead and a third person is injured and in stable condition.

Detectives with the LRPD Homicide Division have started their investigation and are continuing to process the scene. Authorities note that the scene has been secured.

#BREAKING: On scene right now of a double homicide on South Pine Street in Little Rock. Still waiting to learn if anyone is in custody. Neighbors standing out here tell me they heard tons of gunshots come from the inside of a car. Appears the bodies have not been taken yet.… pic.twitter.com/ZfU6w4VqZQ — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) July 11, 2023

Authorities have not released any information on the identity of the victims in the case.

The public is being advised that anyone traveling through this area should expect delays while the investigation continues.

These deaths mark the 28th and 29th homicides of 2023 for Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.