LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A record year grows larger as Little Rock Police investigate the city’s 80th homicide for the year.

The department announced Monday that an investigation into a Dec. 10 shooting of 28-year-old Valandus Jackson has become a homicide investigation with his death on Dec. 23.

According to the police report of the shooting, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2900 block of Battery Street. When they arrived, they said they found Jackson slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance responded to the scene and transported Jackson to a hospital, though he later died of his wounds.

After Jackson died, the shooting became a homicide investigation, making it the 80th homicide for Little Rock in 2022.

Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or contact anonymously at 501-371-4636. Tips can also be submitted from the YOUR LRPD app.