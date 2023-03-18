LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Little Rock man in connection to a Geyer Springs Road homicide investigation.

According to police, 66-year-old Jerry Crutcher was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first degree murder for the death of 66-year-old Charlie Williams.

On March 12, Police responded to a call and found Williams suffering from a deadly crossbow bolt injury in the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Road.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab by Pulaski County Coroner’s Deputies for autopsy, according to investigators.