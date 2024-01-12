LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An officer with the Little Rock Police Department has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in September.

Authorities said Officer Brad Stewart was arrested Thursday and charged with assault after a September 2023 incident.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2023, police said three officers, including Stewart, were off-duty at a club at 7200 Colonel Glenn Road when they confronted a woman who was denied re-entry into the club due to a disturbance.

Officials said the officers escorted the woman to the parking lot when they said she had a confrontation with Stewart who then used his pepper spray on her. The other two officers then escorted her to her home.

Police said the woman later filed a complaint against all the officers, which was investigated and forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Stewart and he was charged with second-degree assault. Stewart responded to the LRPD’s 12th Street Substation on Thursday where the warrant was served.

Stewart has been with the LRPD since 2017.