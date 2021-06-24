Little Rock police say 2 injured in Wednesday night shooting near 12th & Peyton

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night near the 12th Street and Peyton Street.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers to a shots-fired call around 10:23 p.m. but could not find any victims at the scene.

Police were later able to locate two victims at a local hospital, a woman who had a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and a man who had been shot in the lower right side of his back.

Both victims were treated for their injuries which were considered non-life threatening.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators had not released any suspect information and say the investigation is ongoing.

