Little Rock police: Homeless man injured in Monday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say a homeless man was injured in a shooting Monday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of West 65th Street at 9:45 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene.

Officers said they talked to a witness who told them that he had heard a gunshot and saw the possible shooter and victim, who was possibly shot in the leg. Authorities said they were told that both the victim and shooter fled the scene.

After authorities cleared the scene, officers said a local hospital notified them about man with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they responded to the hospital and the victim admitted to taking multiple drugs along with drinking.

Police said the victim was unable to advise the location of the shooting, but he gave them a description of the shooter.