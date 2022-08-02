LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified a man killed Monday morning on Whispering Pines Drive.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Daniel Felton of Mississippi was discovered laying in the driveway of the home by his wife, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead soon after.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This marked the city’s 48th homicide of 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 501-371-4636.