LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of a man wanted in connection to a shooting last week on Baseline Road.

Police said 25-year-old Detravious Atkins currently has several felony warrants active for his arrest.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. in the 9700 block of Baseline Road. After arriving on the scene, police said they found a man who had been shot at least five times.

The police report stated that Atkins was outside the location around 7:30 that morning to purchase cigarettes from the victim’s fiancé. The report said that Atkins left the location and returned at about 11 a.m.

That is when police said the victim told them that Atkins entered his home and demanded all of his product. The victim told officers that Atkins shot him multiple times after refusing, according to the report. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers noted in the report that when they arrived on the scene, they found a bag containing a white powder.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Atkins was a tenant at the location and searched his apartment with negative results. Police said that they spotted and pursued Atkins but lost sight of him.

Atkins is described as a Black man with tattoos on his chest, arms, neck, back and above his right eye. If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.