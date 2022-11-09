LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said when they responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Grand Avenue, they spoke to a woman who said that two people pulled up to the home and began asking to speak with a resident, Lee Jordan.

The officers said the woman explained that a short time after Jordan began speaking to the two suspects, shots were fired.

Police said they discovered Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

LRPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation, which is ongoing.

Detectives ask that anyone with information should call 501-371-4660 or contact the Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-371-4636. Tips can remain anonymous.