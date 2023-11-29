LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a Monday night shooting on Boyle Park Road.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting in the area at 10:21 p.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 21-year-old Avron Britton lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

Police officials have not released any suspect information in the deadly shooting.

This is the 55th homicide being investigated by Little Rock police this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.