Little Rock police ID victim in deadly weekend shooting, say suspect is facing murder charge

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say they have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Little Rock.

According to a release Monday from the Little Rock Police Department, 60-year-old Bertrand White was shot and killed at a home in the 3400 block of West 10th Street.

Officers said they responded to a call just before 2 p.m. and found the suspect in the case, 64-year-old Sedalia Robinson. Police said Robinson told them he had just shot White.

Medical personnel arrived and tried to revive White, but he died at the scene. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The officers at the scene said Robinson was intoxicated so they did not interview him there. Detectives arrived and canvassed the area for the investigation, speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Police say he is facing a charge of first-degree murder.