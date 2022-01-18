Little Rock police ID victim in Friday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a shooting that left one dead Friday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Braxton Hale.

Police said they responded to an area in the 10 block of Par Drive near the Eagle Hill golf course after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found Hale with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Little Rock police arrested 22-year-old Shaylayla Khabeer in connection to the shooting Friday.

Police said Khabeer was originally facing a domestic battery charge, but authorities said she is currently facing a first-degree murder charge.