LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Kevin Rauls.

According to the LRPD, officers were called to an area in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road at 6:40 p.m. Friday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found that Rauls had been shot.

Police said that medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Rauls died on the scene.

Investigators said Friday that a man was taken into custody at the scene, but he was not charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police are asking anyone in the community with information on this incident to contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or 501-371-INFO (4636).