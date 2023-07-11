LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified a woman who is wanted for her involvement in the deadly June shooting behind the Ronald McDonald House.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that Karisha Grisby is wanted for capital murder in connection to the shooting death.

According to the LRPD, the shooting happened in the early hours of Friday, June 16 on West 10th Street. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

Officials with the Ronald McDonald House said that victim was staying at the McDonald House. Janelle Mason, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Charities for Arkansas, also confirmed that the victim had a child at one of the hospitals they serve.

Anyone with information on this incident and the whereabouts of Grisby is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.