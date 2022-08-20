LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have identified a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on President Clinton Avenue on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Darien Williams is being sought on charges of terroristic act and 1st degree criminal mischief.

Officers arrested two people in connection with the incident on Friday. Police said the gunfire did not injure anyone, but it did cause damage to some buildings in the area, including the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce building. Two vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

LRPD officials ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams contact them at 501-371-4829.