LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have announced the identity of the victim of a deadly stabbing that happened on South Schiller Street late Friday night.

Officers responded to a battery complaint on the 2700 block of South Schiller Street east of the State Fair complex and found 39-year-old Nicholas Hampton of Little Rock lying in the doorway of the residence suffering from stab wounds.

MEMS responded to the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

52-year-old Yahchanan Makavelli has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons in connection with this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.