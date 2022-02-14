LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified a man who died after a shooting on East 7th Street Friday night.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Rickey Bragg was located near the location of the shooting and was taken to UAMS where he soon died from his injuries.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Officers responded to a residence on East 7th street, where the shooting originated, to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, she was transported to a local hospital.

Police then discovered a man who had made his way to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound also.

The investigation is ongoing.