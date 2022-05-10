LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police released the identity Tuesday of the victim in a shooting on Greenway Drive last week.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old James Wiggins of Little Rock.

According to the police department, officers responded to an area in the 40 block of Greenway Drive Wednesday, May 4 just after 3 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Wiggins unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Wiggins’ body was transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification, according to police.