LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting in the John Barrow neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Keisha Utsey of Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 2400 block of Alicia Court Wednesday afternoon.

After arriving on the scene, police said that Utsey had died from her injuries.

Police arrested Jeremy Bass in connection to Utsey’s death. He is facing charges of first-degree murder.

This marks the 21st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock.