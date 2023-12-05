LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identities of two victims of an early Sunday morning shooting, revealing both to be young teens.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday identified the victims as 13-year-old Donta Gurley and 14-year-old Naqualo Smith, both of whom had died at the scene of the shooting.

LRPD officers said they responded to a report of gunfire in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday and found the teens.

The bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies to be performed in order to determine the identities of the two.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 501-371-4660.