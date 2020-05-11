Little Rock Police investigating 3 shootings over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating three shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Friday night at the Spanish Jon’s Apartments on the 5000 block of W. 65th Street. According to a Little Rock Police report, officers found an 11-year-old on the east side of Building D, outside an apartment. Police say the child was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. According to the report, officers applied a tourniquet to the child’s arm. The child told police he was shot by a person while he was in the breezeway of Building D. According to the report, the child was taken by MEMS to Children’s Hospital and was later released.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning on Colt Avenue. According to a Little Rock Police report, officers found a man who was shot on his right ankle. The victim was taken to a local hospital. According to a report, two witnesses told police they were in the garage hanging out with the victim when two people lifted the garage door, showed their handguns and demanded all of their money. The men told police after the suspects took the money, the suspects ran away and started shooting at them. Witnesses told police the suspects got into a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with a tan convertible top and drove away towards University Avenue. According to the report, officers found the car abandoned near Forbing and Geyer Springs. Another witness told police she was asleep in her car, which was parked in the driveway where the shooting happened. According to the report, there was a single bullet hole in the rear passenger door of the woman’s car.

A third shooting happened hours later on Saturday morning at a VP Racing Fuels gas station on the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Rd. The victim told police he was passing by the gas station when he noticed a church member’s son was standing outside. The victim told police he pulled into the lot near the church member’s son and told him, “You don’t need to be out here like that”. The victim said a person then approached his car and asked for some money. According to the police report, the victim told the person he did not have any money. The victim told police the person said, “You don’t know who you talking to,” and the person shot the victim in the left hand. Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital.

If you have any information about any of the shootings, call Little Rock Police.