LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the John Barrow neighborhood.
According to police, a woman was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive.
Police have not said if the woman’s injuries are life-threatening or if there is a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.
The investigation is currently ongoing, check back for updates.