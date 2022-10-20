LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. of a man down.

Police reported it happened at the 3500 block of South Bryant in Little Rock. When they arrived on the scene the man was facedown on the sidewalk.

LRPD is waiting on the coroner to determine the cause of death. At this time, police have not released the man’s identity.

This is Little Rock’s 68th reported homicide in 2022. The city’s record year for homicides was 1993, when there were 70.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.