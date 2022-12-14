LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release.

At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University.

The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

LRPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.

This is an on-going investigation. Check back for updates.