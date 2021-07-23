Little Rock police investigating after body found in pond behind airport hotel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating after a pair of out-of-town visitors said they discovered a body in the pond behind their hotel near Clinton National Airport.

According to a release from the Little Rock Police Department, officers received a call from two guests staying at the Holiday Inn on Bankhead Drive Wednesday.

When the officers arrived at the hotel, the pair took them to the pond behind the building, where police say there was a strong odor of decay.

The officers noticed a body 30 to 40 feet below a nearby cliff. The body was retrieved and transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The medical examiner later identified the victim as Treyvon Abernathy, 21, of Little Rock. The death was ruled a homicide.

The two people who found the body were interviewed by authorities and later released.

According to the police, there are no suspects identified in the case at this time. Detectives also have not determined the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.