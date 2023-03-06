LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Monday morning after they say a man was found dead inside an empty building.

According to the LRPD, officers were called to an area in the 900 block of McMath Avenue, between Interstate 30 and MacArthur Park. After arriving, officers said they found a man dead inside of the building.

Officers said that the victim’s injuries are undetermined at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Officials with the LRPD are asking drivers to plan for traffic delays as detectives process the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4636.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.