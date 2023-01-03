LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 700 block of West 3rd Street at 7:49 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police said that they found a man dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Officials with the LRPD said that the victim’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

According to the LRPD, 2022 ended with 81 homicides, marking the most violent year in the city’s recorded history.

Little Rock Police say 2022 ended with 81 homicides, marking the most violently deadly year in the city's recorded history. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) January 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.