LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that at least two people are injured after a cutting incident at a gas station Friday night.

Police said that the incident happened at a store in the 8100 block of Stagecoach Road near I-430 shortly after 5 p.m.

LRPD officials said that one person is in surgery and at least one other was injured.

No arrests have been made, anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.