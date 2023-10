LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening.

LRPD officials said that officers responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Mabelvale Drive and Mabelvale Circle where they found two dead men with gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified the victims or any potential suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the LRPD at 501-371-4660.