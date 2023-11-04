LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said a woman was found dead following a Saturday morning shooting.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to the 2400 block of South Cross just before 8:30 a.m. after getting calls of a person being shot.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the woman dead after being shot.

Detectives were called to the scene and have started their investigation into the homicide.

There has been no information released by investigators on the identity of the victim in this shooting.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.

This case is the 51st homicide in Little Rock in 2023.