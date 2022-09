LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.

According to a social post from the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said they will update information on this incident as it becomes available.

Police said this is the city’s 56th homicide of the year.